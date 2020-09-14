Mildred (Millie) Rachel Hendricks, age 84, passed away on September 12, 2020. Arrangements are currently pending and have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
Latest News
- Police report for Sept. 14, 2020
- COVID-19 changes but doesn't stop Grandparents Day celebration
- Park ranger enjoys sharing history of Tuttle Creek Lake, offering safe place to be outdoors
- State supreme court overturns Riley County man's convictions of aggravated criminal sodomy
- Vargo: County to process more than 8K advance ballot applications, though many are likely duplicates
- About 8,000 fans attended Saturday's football game, K-State says
- Second man arrested in connection with Junction City double homicide
- Riley County records 43 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths Monday
Most Popular
Articles
- After lung surgery for coronavirus-related infection, K-State student says she's had an awakening
- 'Glory to God': Kansas State DB Wayne Jones updates status following scary injury
- Riley County adds two new COVID-19 outbreaks; percent positive at 32.3%
- Riley County not posting coronavirus data Friday
- Riley County adds 121 new COVID-19 cases; total at 1,295
- Weston Moody ready to continue pushing Wamego in the right direction
- RCPD director responds to complaint about officers not wearing masks during Saturday incident
- Arkansas State upends Kansas State 35-31
- Several factors play into decision to keep USD 383 in hybrid mode
- Riley County confirms 15 new COVID-19 cases; active total is 600
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.