Mildred (Millie) Rachel Hendricks, age 84, passed away on September 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 10, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the Westview Community Church. A visitation will be held on October 9, 2020, from 6-8 pm at the Westview Community Church. In Lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to the Westview Community Church or to Good Shepherd Hospice House. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
Latest News
- Kansas State cross country set to start season in Lawrence
- Blue Valley-Randolph planning to play Frankfort with outbreak in the past
- Manhattan football looking to 'get back on the horse' against Hayden
- Last year's MHS junior class donates left over prom funds
- USD 383 to stay in hybrid model until at least Oct. 22
- County Commission candidates on BLM, transparency, rental inspections
- Wamego wastewater operator charged with discharging sewage into river
- 'It's working great;' Riley County launches new emergency radio system Thursday
Most Popular
Articles
- After lung surgery for coronavirus-related infection, K-State student says she's had an awakening
- 'Glory to God': Kansas State DB Wayne Jones updates status following scary injury
- Riley County confirms 111 new coronavirus cases; county announces new outbreak
- 3 thoughts on Kansas State football's 35-31 loss to Arkansas State
- About 8,000 fans attended Saturday's football game, K-State says
- Beverage-making company to bring in 37 full-time jobs to MHK
- Arkansas State upends Kansas State 35-31
- What's the status of injured Kansas State football players after Week 1?
- Wildcats' offensive line shows inexperience in loss
- Gibbs says three active COVID-19 cases are tied to the Riley County office building
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.