Mildred (Millie) Rachel Hendricks, age 84, passed away on September 12, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1936, in O'Neill, Nebraska to Rebecca and Ralph Ernst. Her childhood was spent on her parent's farm in the company of her two sisters and brother. There she developed a love for the outdoors, was taught a strong work ethic, and was modeled a servant's heart and a true love of the Lord.
The family's desire for Christian education prompted a move to Miltonvale, Kansas, where she attained her diplomas from Miltonvale Wesleyan Academy. It was her desire to become a teacher. Upon graduation, she returned to Nebraska and taught for one year before she was married. Millie married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Leon Hendricks on August 23, 1955. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. To this union, they were blessed with four children.
Teaching took her from a one-room schoolhouse that first year, to earning a master's degree from Kansas State University, and eventually retiring from USD 383 Manhattan. Millie loved sharing her joy of learning and being a positive influence on her students for over 30 years.
Millie was a member of Westview Community Church (formerly Manhattan Wesleyan) since 1956 when her young family moved to Manhattan. She served in many capacities over the years, such as youth sponsor, Sunday school teacher, nursery worker, mentor, and hostess, to name a few.
Millie is survived by her husband Leon, her four children: Mark (Gail) Hendricks, Marshalltown, Iowa, Greg (Pam) Hendricks, Wamego, Kansas, Chuck (Kaye) Hendricks Manhattan, Kansas, and Karen (Sam) Hinkle, Alta Vista, Kansas, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren (with one more expected in the spring), and her sister, Anne (Paul) Pankey. Millie and Leon's love of the Lord allowed them to open their hearts and home to others whom they considered extended family: Steve (Patty) Clark, Wichita, Kansas and Jim (Layla) Houser, Shawnee, Kansas. Millie and Leon hosted several foster children and countless others who were welcomed at their table. She loved having her home filled with her family and all their friends, who also called her Grandma Millie. No one was ever turned away.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother John, and her sister Marilyn.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Westview Community Church. A visitation will be held on October 9, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Westview Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Westview Community Church or to Good Shepherd Hospice House.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
