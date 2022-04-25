Michael E. “Mike” Simons, age 66, a lifelong Manhattan resident, died April 22, 2022, at Home of the Flint Hills after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
He was born February 3, 1956, in Manhattan, the son of Seth Francis and Mary Frances (Stephens) Simons.
Mike attended Manhattan Catholic Schools through the eighth grade and then transferred to Manhattan Junior High School, graduating with the MHS Class of 1974. He attended Kansas State University.
Mike began working at the Aggieville Pizza Hut in High school and spent his entire career at Pizza Hut where he was the general manager for the local and regional Pizza Huts. To many Manhattanites, Mike was the face of Pizza Hut in the community.
He was a huge sports fan and played many sports. He played competitive softball for many years. He coached flag football, his son’s baseball teams and coached girls’ softball for several years. He enjoyed attending the K-State football and basketball games and traveling to the bowl games. Mike was always listening to music and attended several Jimmy Buffet concerts. Mike was the favorite uncle to his nieces and nephews.
On June 21, 1980, he was married to Brenda Hardin. Brenda survives of the home. Additional survivors include his son Bret and his wife Lynnsey of Olathe, KS; four siblings: Carol Bammes (Dave) of Manhattan, Ken Simons (Mary Anne) of Leawood, KS, Janet Powell (Brad) of Midlothian, VA, and Bill Simons (Brenda) of Topeka, KS; one grandson Becket Simons; and many nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Father Frank Coady as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday, April 28th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel. A Parish Vigil and Rosary will be held at 7:30 P.M. Thursday in the funeral home chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Thomas More Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.