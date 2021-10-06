Mike McAdams, age 64, of Manhattan, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Mike was born December 10, 1956 in Kansas City, KS the son of Martha “Peg” and Stan Fegter and the late Don McAdams. Mike was a 1975 graduate of Manhattan High School and later attended Manhattan Area Technical College. Mike worked for Central Mechanical Construction, retiring in 2019.
Mike was married to Lisa (O’Shea) McAdams in 1981 and celebrated 40 years of marriage this year. They had two daughters, Whitney and Taylor and two grandchildren, Mason and Addison.
Music was a huge part of Mike’s life and he played keyboards in numerous bands. He had a special gift in hearing a melody and being able to play it by ear. He made many lifelong friends playing music. Without music life would be empty. Mike was quick-witted and always telling jokes. He was always willing to help out friends or family and loved working on home projects.
Mike is survived by his wife Lisa McAdams; two daughters: Whitney (Josh) Conard and Taylor (Jarrett) McClain; two grandchildren: Mason and Addison Conard; dad, Stan Fegter, sister, Marcie (Warren) Scipio and brother, Sean (Lisa) McAdams.
He is joined in death with his mom and dad Don McAdams and Peggy Fegter, two brothers, Rick and Mark McAdams, and his best bud, Ralphie the dog.
Funeral service will be held at 10am Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Westview Community Church in Manhattan, with Pastor Brian Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
