Mickey M. McIntyre, age 71, of Waterville, passed away at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln Nebraska on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Friday, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Graveside Services are at 9:00 am, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the cemetery. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
