Michael Prohaska Feb 3, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael J. Prohaska, 68, of Ogden, died February 1, 2023 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.He was born on August 23, 1954.Service details are pending at this time.The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News RCPD arrests Manhattan man after fight sends another man to KC hospital RCPD arrests Manhattan man for hitting woman, strangling girl Police report for Feb. 3, 2023 1st ID officials launch new Big Red One website Cats' Cupboard food pantry to move to new location on K-State campus California weighs making flag football a girls' school sport Texas power woes linger as New England girds for deep freeze ‘80 for Brady’ review: Fonda, Moreno, Field and Tomlin give their all for a halfway football flick Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLIKE THE WIND | Rock Creek middle schooler breaking state high school recordsDowntown restaurant Five closes after four yearsCharlotte Elaine MangesAuthorities investigate 'suspicious' death at Wamego residenceStrecker Nelson West Gallery moves back to original buildingBed Bath and Beyond store in Manhattan closingRetired military officer files for USD 383 school board raceK-State releases 2023 football schedule, season ticket infoWamego man to face trial for distributing fentanyl causing overdose deathNo. 7 K-State outplayed on the road at No. 8 Kansas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.