Michael A. O'Leary, Sr., 72, of Leonardville, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his residence.There will be no visitation. Celebration of life: 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Manhattan Church of Christ, Manhattan, KS.
