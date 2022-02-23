Michael “Mike” Mayo passed away on February 20, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS.

The place of service has changed to the First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, Manhattan, KS, still being held at 3:00 PM Friday, February 25th.

The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.