Surrounded by his loving family members, Michael “Mike” Mayo passed away on February 20, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS. Mike was born September 20, 1953 in Sulphur, OK, to William Gene Mayo and Joyce Corene Robb.
Mike received a Bachelor of Architecture, Cum Laude, from Kansas State University in 1977 and a Master of Business Administration from K-State in 1979. After working in Salina as an architect for two years, Mike returned to K-State to teach in the College of Engineering. After teaching part time and practicing architecture part time with The Ken Ebert Design Group, Mike joined Ken Ebert full time in 1992. In 2005 Mike became a full partner and the firm was renamed The Ebert Mayo Design Group, Architects & Planning Consultants. From 2011–2016, Mike served as Lead Architect of the College of Business Building on the K-State Campus bringing full circle his educational and professional careers.
In 2005 Mike was married to Carolyn Rutherford (nee Hamilton). As a young man, Mike earned the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Manhattan Rotary and a man of many interests; a licensed private pilot, large-kite enthusiast, avid cyclist and paintball player, as well as amateur astronomer and scenic designer for the stage.
Mike was predeceased by his mother, Joyce Corene Mayo and brother Phillip Thomas Mayo. Surviving, in addition to his wife Carolyn Mayo, are his father, William Gene Mayo (Julia) of Sulphur, OK; former spouse, Patricia Panther (Robert) of Clarkesville, GA; daughters, Lauren Mayo Dillard (Brent) of Navarre, FL and Ashley Mayo Ratzlaff (Jason) of West Des Moines, IA; sister Beverly Mann (Bob) of Shawnee, KS; brother, Neil Mayo (Julie) of Sulphur, OK; as well as four nieces, four nephews, three great nieces and three great nephews.
Those who wish to remember Mike in a special way may make contributions to the Kansas State University Foundation in support of the Mayo Leadership Scholarship in Architecture (#P30628), the Mayo Business Administration Leadership Scholarship (#R31157), or a charity of their choice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
A funeral service will be held Friday, February 25, at 3:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St, Manhattan, KS. On Monday, February 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm a graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sulphur, OK.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
