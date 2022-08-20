Michael Leasure Aug 20, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Jay Leasure, 84, of Manhattan, passed away Sunday, August 14, he was with the maintenance department at Kansas State University from 1966 to 1996 as a painter.The family is being assisted with funeral arrangements by Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and cremations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News RCPD arrests Manhattan man for 15 counts of sexual exploitation of child Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas campaign on abortion R. Kelly jury watches graphic video clips allegedly showing singer having sex with young teen NASA targets 13 landing sites on moon’s south pole for human landing Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees 3M earplug bankruptcy: Shrewd plan or sham? K-State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75M in private donations USD 383 school board approves classified staff wage increase Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJudge orders dissolution of Super Cub and Acme Local following lawsuit'A delicious force of nature': Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner lead Kylie Jenner birthday tributesWamego man dies in three-vehicle crash in Pottawatomie CountyUSD 383 recruiting and retention specialist draws on depth of experience with districtOUR NEIGHBORS | Social worker wants to offer safe space to deal with mental health challengesManhattan man found guilty of attempted second-degree murderRCPD arrests Manhattan man for 15 counts of sexual exploitation of childLouis Tomlinson 'gutted' about album leakNurturing connections key as USD 383 begins school yearDepeche Mode return to studio following Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher's passing Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
