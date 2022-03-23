Michael George Johnson died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home. He was born in El Paso, Texas, to James Tobin Johnson and Katherine George Johnson, Jan. 24, 1937. He spent his life in Solomon, Kansas, where he attended grade school. He graduated from Abilene High School, where he was elected Cowboy Joe in 1955. He attended Kemper Military Academy and graduated from Fort Hays State University. He taught school in Holyrood, Kansas, before graduating from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in Dentistry.
He came to Abilene in 1963 and joined Dr. Glen Hampton in dental practice. He practiced dentistry until 1980. During this time, he served in the Kansas Legislature, being selected as freshman Legislator of the Year and serving as the chairman of the Health and Welfare Committee. In 1980, he joined Kansas State University as assistant to the president, Dwayne Aker. He served in this position until 1990, upon which he returned to Abilene to practice dentistry, retiring in 2007. He is survived by his wife Gwyn, son Tim (Jennifer), daughters Katy Vinson (Kenny Graves), Betsy Whitten (Hardy), Emily Desanto (Jason), eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, Bob Johnson, grandson, Ellis Johnson, brother, Toby Johnson, and sister, Mary Virginia Kriwiel. Funeral services will be at Solomon Immaculate Conception Church at 10:30 on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at Danner Funeral Home with the Rosary at 6:15 pm. Memorials may be given to the Dickinson County Community Foundation, where gifts can be directed to the charity of your choice. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
