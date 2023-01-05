On Monday, January 2,2023, Michael Joseph Silva beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, husband, friend and soldier passed away at the age of 66. Mike was born to Richard and Genita Silva in Manhattan, Kansas. He grew up in Manhattan surrounded by his large extended family.
Mike graduated from Manhattan High School in 1974 and was an active member of his Manhattan High School Class alumni association. While attending Manhattan High School, Mike was known as a skilled member of the debate team and was a disciplined and competitive athlete participating in cross country, swimming and track. Mike maintained close friendships with his high school classmates throughout the years and treasured reconnecting with them when he could.
At the very young age of 17, Mike boarded a plane and left the state of Kansas, both for the very first time in his life, to go to New York to attend West Point, the US Military Academy. While at West Point, Mike was ranked highly on the Order of Merits list. He was involved in Cross Country, the Scuba Diving Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Orienteering Club and of course, the Financial Club. He was always a member of the Plebe Hop Committee and could be found smiling on the dance floor at every hop. Mike was very proud of his role as a Rabble Rouser and Head Mule Rider, riding his Army Mule, Hannibal, at Army Athletic Events. Mike Graduated from West Point in 1978. He again maintained close ties with his fellow West Point Classmates, expanding his network of lifelong friendships exponentially. He treasured these close friendships and traveled for class gatherings and reunions whenever possible.
Mike continued his Active-Duty service in the Army after West Point. He proudly completed Ranger school and successfully made close to 60 jumps as a Senior Parachutist. After 8, years, Mike left active duty but continued his service to our country through the Army Reserves for a combined total of 33 years. He served proudly and was highly respected for his leadership both by his soldiers and by other Military Commanders. Mike was the recipient of numerous Military awards and honors during his career and was highly decorated. He commanded over 4000 troops in Iraq, building the infrastructure for the surge during Operation Iraqi Freedom and in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He retired at the Rank of Brigadier General in 2011. Again, Mike maintained close lifetime friendships with many of his army comrades around the world.
After retirement, Mike moved back to Kansas to be closer to family and began several business ventures including being a Certified Financial Planner. Mike loved helping people understand the complex world of finance.
Mike was actively involved in The Reserve Officer’s Association (Now Known as Reserve Organization of America) where he served in every official role at least once including President. He was passionate about protecting the rights of reservists both during peace and war times. He traveled internationally to serve as the US delegate in the Interallied Confederation of the Reserve Officers (CIOR), proudly working with other NATO countries to do the same. He continued his participation in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes while in Kansas City. Mike loved to golf and never missed an opportunity to travel. Mike’s greatest recreational passion however was Kansas State football. He was an avid fan who never missed the opportunity to tailgate and attend a game with friends, whether at home or away. Through all these lifetime activities, Mike was able to build and maintain lifelong friendships around the world.
To say Mike lived a full life in his short years would be an understatement. Mike lived, laughed and loved life to the fullest. Despite all his honors, medals and ribbons, his love of God and country, the thing he loved and was most proud of was his children. Mike touched countless lives around the world through the close bonds of brotherhood and friendship, However the ones who will miss him the most are the family members he leaves behind. Mike is survived by his wife, Cindy, his former wife, Susan Silva and their children, Rebecca Van Schalkwyk (Theunis) Christina Silva, Jeff Silva and Evan Slabaugh. His step children, Eric Myers, Katherine Gehrlein(Brian), his Grandchildren Charlotte Van Schalkwyk, Amelia Van Schalkwyk, Peter Gehrlein, and Albee Gehrlein, his Mother Genita Silva and his sister Janet Silva. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff and his father, Richard.
Visitation will be held Friday January 13, 2023, at Yorgensen -Meloan -Londeen Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 14, at 0930 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Interment with Full Military Honors to follow at Sunrise Cemetery. Following the Interment, a true Celebration of Life will be held with lunch at the American Legion.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking Donations to be made to the Manhattan High School Class of 1974 with a notation for the “Mike Silva Silver Spikes Award”. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
