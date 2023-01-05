On Monday, January 2,2023, Michael Joseph Silva beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, husband, friend and soldier passed away at the age of 66. Mike was born to Richard and Genita Silva in Manhattan, Kansas. He grew up in Manhattan surrounded by his large extended family.

Mike graduated from Manhattan High School in 1974 and was an active member of his Manhattan High School Class alumni association. While attending Manhattan High School, Mike was known as a skilled member of the debate team and was a disciplined and competitive athlete participating in cross country, swimming and track. Mike maintained close friendships with his high school classmates throughout the years and treasured reconnecting with them when he could.

