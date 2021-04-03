Michael W. Honas, 52, of Wichita, Kansas died peacefully at his home on March 30, 2021.
Michael was born on March 3, 1969, to Arthur and Shirley Honas in Hays, Kansas. While growing up in Ellis, Kansas, he enjoyed playing saxophone in a polka band, The Flying Dutchmen. In high school, Michael competed in basketball and set school records in cross country.
After graduating, Michael attended Kansas State University where he earned a degree in Computer Science. While in college, he met the love of his life, Jill Gustafson. They were married in August of 1992 at Peace Lutheran Church in Manhattan, KS.
After their wedding, Michael and Jill moved to Wichita where he started working as a programmer for Excel. Michael then moved to AgVantis where he helped develop financial software for Farm Credit associations. He finished his career with AgVantis as Senior Vice President of Business Solutions.
Outside of work, Michael was Cubmaster for Pack 450 and also involved in Troop 450 where all three of their boys became Eagle Scouts.
Michael loved traveling and hiking with his family, and he was actively involved at Gloria Dei Lutheran where he enjoyed assisting Jill in teaching Sunday school classes.
Michael is survived by his wife, Jill, and his three sons: Matthew, Jarod, and Eric; his parents Arthur and Shirley Honas; brothers David (Juliet) Honas, Darryl (Vicki) Honas and sisters Brenda (Ken) Bueche, Patricia (Mike) Hipp, and Jessica (Andrew) Scheck.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 3rd at 11am at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1101 N River Blvd, Wichita, Kansas 67203. Memorials can be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Masks and social distancing will be required.
