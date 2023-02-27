Michael Holen Feb 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Holen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael C. Holen, 77, of Manhattan, died December 25, 2022, after an extended series of illnesses related to diabetes.Mike was born May 30, 1945, in Jamestown, North Dakota.A memorial service for friends and family will be held from Noon to 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 5th, at Colbert Hills Clubhouse, 5200 Colbert Hills Road, Manhattan, KS 66503.Contributions in memory of Mike can be made to the favorite charity of the donor’s choice.Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State women rally, lose late at West Virginia 67-58 Doyle McManus: Jimmy Carter's presidency looks better now than in 1980. Is there a lesson for Joe Biden? Jay Ambrose: Helping Ukraine may mean helping the world K-State track finishes 8th at Big 12 indoor meet Legacy of Wounded Knee occupation lives on 50 years later K-State baseball goes 0-3 at Round Rock Classic MHS boys' wrestling takes 4th at state behind Hutchinson's, Agnew's titles Feral cattle roam New Mexico wilderness. Federal agents plan to hunt them from the sky Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan flown to KU Medical Center after two-car crash on Seth Child Road Friday morning"MIRACLE" | AMS 7th-grade basketball team wins game with 35 points, honoring Kent Dick's 35 years in districtFormer K-State milling specialist Mark Fowler dies at 52Mark FowlerJamie Lynn Spears: 'Zoey 101 reboot is bittersweet'LAST HURRAH | KSU's Ahearn Fieldhouse hosts final athletic event after 72 years of serviceFormer Bob's Diner owner sentenced to nearly 25 years for child rapeMartinez selected in 2nd round of USFL draftFormer K-State punter to play Canadian footballCara Delevingne wants to 'take time to heal' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
