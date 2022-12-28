Michael C. Holen, 77, of Manhattan, died December 25, 2022, after an extended series of illnesses related to diabetes.

Mike was born May 30, 1945, in Jamestown, North Dakota, to Woodrow and Elizabeth (Gasal) Holen. Moving to Bremerton, Washington, at age 11, he graduated from East Bremerton High School in 1963. He completed a B.A. degree in history at Stanford University (1967), and M.A. (1968) and Ph.D. (1971) degrees in educational psychology at the University of Oregon.

