Michael C. Holen, 77, of Manhattan, died December 25, 2022, after an extended series of illnesses related to diabetes.
Mike was born May 30, 1945, in Jamestown, North Dakota, to Woodrow and Elizabeth (Gasal) Holen. Moving to Bremerton, Washington, at age 11, he graduated from East Bremerton High School in 1963. He completed a B.A. degree in history at Stanford University (1967), and M.A. (1968) and Ph.D. (1971) degrees in educational psychology at the University of Oregon.
He joined the faculty of the College of Education at Kansas State University in 1971, eventually serving as a department head, associate dean, and, for 22 years, as dean of the college, entering phased retirement in 2012. He also served as the university’s Faculty Athletics Representative to the Big 12 Conference for 11 years.
Dean Holen was recognized with the university’s Presidential Award for Service to Minority Education (1988), as the University of Oregon’s Education Outstanding Alumnus (2004), and as the 2002 Rural Educator of the Year by the American Council for Rural Special Education, among many other awards. He was a long-time member of the KSU Foundation President’s Club and he and his wife endowed the College of Education Faculty Awards Program; he was also a Founder at Colbert Hills Golf Course.
In 2010, the School of Leadership Studies named their Leaders in Residence program in his honor. In 2011, the National Academic Advising Association added his name to their national Pacesetter Award, and, in 2012, Holen Courtyard on the K-State main campus was dedicated, a recognition made possible by the gifts of friends and colleagues.
In service to the Manhattan community, Mike was a board member and president of both the Friends of Sunset Zoo and the Sunset Zoological Park and Wildlife Conservation Trust, a trustee and member of the Board of Directors of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation which he served as chair of the Grants for Greater Manhattan and member of the Diehl Grant fund. He was also a Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, a founding member of the YES! Fund, and the co-chair of the capital campaign that resulted in the building of the Manhattan Boys and Girls Club facility.
Mike was fond of saying it was his life’s privilege to have loved and been loved by two extraordinary women, Marilyn (Oak Harbor, Washington), his first wife and mother of their sons, Douglas (Manhattan) and Todd (Wichita), and his wife Kathryn, mother of their son, Ryan (Manhattan) and their daughter, Kate Holen (Manhattan).
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his younger brother, Steve. Surviving children and grandchildren are Douglas -Tyler, Tanner, Todd (Julia) – Presley, Liberty, Ryan – Nathan, Kate and former daughter-in-law, Janelle. Also, his sister, Pamela Retzlaff (Eugene Oregon), sister-in-law, Alyce Holen, (Ridgefield, Washington), and four nieces and nephews.
With age, Mike traded his early passion for waterfowl hunting for fishing with Kathy throughout the Midwest, Alaska and British Columbia. They shared great summer vacations in the Pacific Northwest and winter vacations cruising the Caribbean or relaxing in Costa Rica. He loved his family and their gatherings, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. He gladly suffered the frustrations of his golf game and embraced warm Kansas’ evenings on his deck with Kathy and a glass of gin, ice and always two olives.
Arrangements have been made for cremation. A memorial service for friends and family will be announced at a later time.
Contributions in memory of Mike can be made to the favorite charity of the donor’s choice.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS, 66502, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
