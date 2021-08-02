Michael S. Escobar, 69, of Manhattan, Kansas, formerly of Poughkeepsie, New York, and Arizona, passed away Sunday, August 1st, 2021.
Michael was born in Manhattan, Kansas on March 24, 1952, the son of the late Susie Ann (Negrette) and Domingo Venture Escobar. He attended the Manhattan Schools and graduated in 1970 and also attended the Seven Dolors Catholic Church Manhattan.
Michael started his travels shortly after graduation, he arrived in Poughkeepsie, New York where he worked as an apple picker, a plumber, a construction worker, and many other jobs. After many years of hard labor, he retired to Arizona for a number of years. Three years ago Michael decided to move back to Manhattan to be near family and friends.
Michael is also survived by two sisters, Sara Steiner, of Lecompton, Kansas; Mary Manwaring, of Manhattan, Kansas and a brother, Felix A. Escobar, of Manhattan, Kansas. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Josephine Martinez and Virginia Gamble.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM with a rosary starting at 10:00 AM and a memorial service starting at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 5th at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. With the burial following at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family requests any donations be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
Carlson's Irvin-Parkview is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence visit the funeral home website www.irvinparkview.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.