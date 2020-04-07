Michael L. Beier, age 65, died on Friday April 3, 2020 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born on November 18, 1954 in Grand Island, NE the son of Weldon R. & Marie C. (Schlick) Beier.
Memorial Services will be at a later date.
A complete obituary will be posted at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, KS.
