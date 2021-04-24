November 18, 1954 - April 3, 2020
Michael Lee Beier, was born in Grand Island Nebraska to Marie C. Schlick Beier and Weldon Roger Beier. He was the 5th of 11 children born to that marriage. In 1969 his mother moved him and 7 of the children to Manhattan, Kansas where he remained until death. Mike attended Lucky high school graduating from there in 1973. Mike was a jack of all trades working at various jobs finally settling on a career with the City of Manhattan Street Maintenance Crew as a foreman. He worked for the city for 25 years before an injury forced him to retire.
In 1985 Mike married Margret Canan. They were married 35 years. He is survived by his wife Margret and his children, Ollie Canan; Alisha (Terry) Pittman, Manhattan, KS; Angelique Canan, Lawrence, KS. Also His sisters, Pam Miller; Carolyn Beier-Wear of Hutchinson, KS; Jean (Lynn) Roberts, Manhattan, KS; Sherry (John) House, S. Dakota; Trisha (Randy) Riley, Flower Mound, Texas; and two brothers, Steve (Lynn) Beier, Manhattan, KS; and Bill Beier, Hutchinson, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren, too many to mention.
He was proceeded in death by his siblings, Dave Beier, Dan Beier and Charlene Gormley, and a son, Maico Canan, and a great nephew, Tate Beier.
Mike is going to be missed dearly by all his hunting and fishing buddies and any one who enjoyed his continuous humor and jokes.
A funeral mass will be held at Seven Dolors Church, 731 Pierre, Manhattan, KS at 11:00 PM on May 1, 2021.
Visitation with the family will follow.
Donations can be made to Margret Beier to be distributed to an organization of her choice.
