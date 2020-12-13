Michael B. Strope, 79, died December 7, 2020, at his home in Manhattan, KS. He was born May 31, 1941, in Havre, Montana to Leo Patrick and Florence Weddle Strope. Michael lived and attended schools in Malta, Montana. After graduating from high school, he first studied at Montana State University and then Washington University School of Dentistry where he graduated with a Doctorate in Dental Surgery.
Michael entered the Army Dental Corps in 1966 as a Captain and retired as a Colonel. His military assignments included three tours of duty in Germany in addition to Korea, San Antonio, TX, Fort Leavenworth, KS, Fort Riley, KS and West Point, NY. He was a graduate of the Army Officer Advanced course and the Army Command and General Staff College. While on active duty, he completed a two year residency in orthodontics at the University of Missouri--Kansas City School of Dentistry. Upon retiring from the Army in 1990, Michael joined an orthodontic practice in Manhattan, KS, which he later purchased and subsequently sold before retiring in 2004.
Michael married Miriam Nicole (Nikki) Stotts on October 11, 1963 in Saint Louis, Missouri. Their marriage was blessed with three children: a daughter, Kelly, and two sons, Brian and Darren. Survivors include his wife, Nikki of the home; daughter Kelly Johnson of Manhattan, son, Brian of Palo Alto, CA; grandchildren Chelsea Swoyer, Dylan, Madison and Luke Johnson, and Nathaniel Strope; great grandson, Jack Swoyer. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Patricia VanderPoest, his brother, Philip, and his son, Darren.
Mike had wonderful memories of his childhood in Montana, where he returned nearly every year to hunt on the Veseth Ranch south of Malta and to enjoy the water and mountains at Flathead Lake. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and “birder.” Some of his finest family times were spent on the Lake of the Ozarks and annually skiing in Colorado. With his wife and good friends, Mike also enjoyed duck hunts near Little Rock, Arkansas and sailing weeks in the Carribean.
Mike was an honorable, talented and competent man who always maintained excellence. He liked fixing things and finding a better way to do most anything. He was faithful, loving, and charming, with a delightful sense of humor. An admirable son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, Mike dedicated his life to serving his God, his family, his fellow man, his country.
A Memorial Mass Service will be held at a later date at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Manhattan, KS. A Celebration of Mike’s life will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Program at Meadowlark Hills, Manhattan, or to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
