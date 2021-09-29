Michael Alan “Mike” Schmidt, 71, Manhattan, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at his home.
He was born September 24, 1950 in Hays, the son of Alfred Lee and Mary Kay (House) Schmidt. He was a 1969 graduate of St. Joseph’s Military Academy and earned an Associate’s Degree in Rehabilitation for the Blind and Visually Impaired from the Hadley School for the Blind. On June 20, 1970 he was united in marriage to Sally Jean Bethe in Hays, and they celebrated 24 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on February 18, 1995. Mike was a musician in several bands, and his bands Soul Express, Tempest, Beast, and Spider and the Crabs earned the distinguished honor of induction into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. He also worked as a rehabilitation teacher for the blind and visually impaired and a coach courier for Kansas State University Athletics, retiring in 2021. He was a member of the Northwest Kansas Association for the Visually Impaired and enjoyed refereeing and umpiring sports at all levels.
Survivors include two sons: Tyler Schmidt and fiancé Amanda Tucker of Ellinwood and Nick Schmidt of Hays, a daughter: Miki Boese of Great Bend, his girlfriend: Carol Wirthman of Lawrence, four brothers: Larry Schmidt and wife Melea of Hays, Dan Schmidt and wife Connie of Hays, Randy Schmidt of Yorktown, VA, and John Schmidt and wife Dana of Hays, one sister: Karla Ruder and husband John of Plainville, four grandchildren: Seth McBride and wife Angie, Zachary McBride, Bailey McBride, and Braxton Tucker, all of Great Bend, three great granddaughters: Beatrice, Harper, and Hazel McBride of Great Bend, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Sally, brother: Joe Schmidt, granddaughter: Sarah McBride, and niece: Holly Schmidt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Fr. Richard Daise officiating. Private family inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 on Thursday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and from 9:00 am until service time on Friday at the church. A vigil service and rosary will be at 6:30 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested for Mike’s great granddaughters’ education, payable to: Miki Boese. Condolences and memories of Mike may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com
