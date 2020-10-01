Michael A. “Mike” Waters, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, September, 29, 2020, at Blue Valley Senior Living. Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Monday, with visitation between 6:00 and 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Funeral services are at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Blue Rapids. Cremation will follow the service. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
