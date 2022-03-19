MesCal Kendrick Holmes, 95, of Manhattan, KS passed away February 9, 2022 in Kansas. She was born January 31, 1927 to the late Milburn Monroe Kendrick and Vera Esther Williams. She was an Elementary School Teacher, a member of First Baptist Church, Mt. Sterling for 25 years, a member of College Heights Baptist Church, Manhattan, KS and the Youth Director at both churches. She was involved in the Church Choir, a member of Christian Woman’s Group, Sunday School Teacher and Women’s Missionary Union.
She is survived by two sons, Michael E. Holmes (Kathlyn) of Manhattan, KS and John A. Holmes (Rene) of Olathe, KS; a brother, Rodney L. Kendrick of Kentucky; four grandchildren, Andrea Groth (Stacy), Luke Holmes, Daniel Holmes (Laura) and David Holmes; one step grandchild, Aaron Jones (Stacie); and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Elwyn S. Holmes; and seven siblings, Milburn Monroe Kendrick, Doris Faye Garr, Ronald E. Kendrick Sr, Rosemary Peck, Darold Glenn Kendrick, Rachel Eloise Bodie and Lowell Keith Kendrick.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Taul Funeral Home Chapel, Mount Sterling, Kentucky with Pastor Lentz Upshaw officiating, burial followed at Machpelah Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of life for MesCal at College Heights Baptist Church, Manhattan, Kansas on March 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Lentz Upshaw officiating. In lieu of Flowers, donation can be made to Gideon’s International, Manhattan Konza Camp, P.O. Box 433, Manhattan, KS 66505-0433.
