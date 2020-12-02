Mervin L. Sexton was born on December 17, 1932 south of Abilene on the family farm to Lee and Katie (Burton) Sexton. He attended the Knox School District 44 from the 1st through the 8th grade and graduated from Abilene High School in 1950 where he met the love of his life Cecelia Ann Zey Sexton.
After graduation Mervin entered the Navy on November 1950 and while home on his 2nd 30 day leave, was stricken with polio and retired from the Navy in May of 1953. Following the Navy, he attended Brown Mackey in Salina where he graduated with an accounting degree in 1957, and began his lifelong career in the livestock auction market industry at Reynolds Sale Barn in Abilene. On June 15, 1958 he went to work for then Koenig Sale Barn in Manhattan where he bought in as a partner and was owner/operator of the current Manhattan Commission Company Inc. from 1969 until present, where he was admired and respected by the cattle industry members. Along with the sale barn Mervin also owned the KSS Truck Line Inc., Manhattan Livestock Exchange Inc., Sale Barn Café and Lees Western Wear, were added throughout the years to his accomplishments.
Mervin was member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club, the Eagles Club, the VFW, the American Legion, and the DAV.
Mervin and Cecilia were united in Marriage on March 3, 1953 in Great Lakes, Illinois and were blessed with 5 children, Jarda Fitzwater (Bruce) of Derby, Kansas, Mark Sexton (Nikki) of Manhattan, Christine Graham of Topeka, Jill Ross of Manhattan, sister Melva Loader of Enterprise, 16 grandchildren, and one step grandchild. He is preceded in death by his daughters Amy Hodges, Deanna Sexton, sister Ilene Sexton Ross.
His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him; he was a kind, fair, courageous, extremely intelligent man with a love for God, his family, and his Sale Barn. We will forever miss this gentle man who always has a kind word for everyone and who was a role model for many.
Mervin passed away Monday, December 1, 2020 at his home in Manhattan at the age of 87. Mass of Christian Burial for Mervin will be 10:00 am Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Kerry Ninemire as Celebrant. A Parish Rosary will be 7:00 pm Friday evening at the church. His final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery near Abilene. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beau Miller Scholarship Fund or to Seven Dolors Catholic Church and may be dropped off or sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
