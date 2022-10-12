Merlin Potts, lifetime Riley County, Kansas, resident as well as farmer/stockman, finished his chores and passed away on October 10, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan at the age of 95.

He was born on February 15, 1927, at the home of his parents, Gideon and Carrie (Buss) Potts, in the Baldwin Creek community northeast of Leonardville. On March 1, 1934, at the start of the Dust Bowl when Merlin was 7, the family sold nearly everything they owned and, facing adversity, moved to a new farm southeast of Leonardville. Here he lived for over 88 years until, during his final 3 ½ months, his health failed so much that his family could no longer care for him at home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.