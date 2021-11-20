Melvin Dale Kvasnicka, age 82, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2021 at Ascension Via Christi with his family by his side. He was born on March 3, 1939 in Luray, Kansas to Charles Everett Kvasnicka and Amelia Keller Kvasnicka.
In 1951 the Kvasnicka family moved to Colby, Kansas where Mel attended and graduated from Colby High School in 1957. During this time he was active in sports, loved to learn, and spend time with his friends.
In August, 1958, he married Rose Ann Cooper, of Selden, KS, at the First United Methodist Church in Colby, KS where he was a member. Through this marriage they had two daughters, Kim and Kayla.
The majority of Mel’s professional years were spent as a clothing representative in the men’s apparel industry. He worked for the companies Kennington LTD, Faded Glory, Union Bay and he was the owner of The Cloth Tattoo. Throughout his career, he traveled extensively nationally and internationally. He was recognized and awarded many honors for being a “top salesman”.
Upon his retirement in 2002 Mel moved to Manhattan, Kansas to be close to his family. He led a full and beautiful life. He was an avid reader, golfer, loved music, sports and his weekly motorcycle rides and Friday night dinners with his friends. He was an amazing cook and loved being the “Chef Master” at the annual Thanksgiving and Fourth of July family gatherings for many years. One of the greatest joys of his life was getting to see his granddaughter, Jenna Marie, grow up. He loved attending her club softball games, high school and college softball games. He was her superfan. He also loved to keep in touch with his siblings and close friends on a weekly basis.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Amelia; his younger Brother Charles Jr.; brother-in-law William Slotterback and a half brother and sister, Farrell and Glenna.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kim Kvasnicka of Manhattan, KS and Kayla Kvasnicka (Doug) Stigge of Manhattan, KS; granddaughter Jenna Stigge and fiancé Sam Ketcherside of Valley Falls, KS; step granddaughter Raegen (Andy) Barger of Navarre, FL; step-grandson Justin (Meghan) Stigge of Shawnee, KS and step-great grandchildren Sawyer and Eli Barger and Coleman and Ian Stigge. Surviving siblings are brother Richard (Judith) Kvasnicka of Oakley, KS, sister Charlotte Kvasnicka of Ellsworth, KS, sister Nancy Kvasnicka Slotterback of Des Moines, IA, and sister-in-law Holly Hart Kvasnicka of Sun City, AZ. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends that he loved dearly.
A Celebration of Mel’s life will be scheduled at a later date in Colby, KS. Memorials may be made to Pioneer Memorial Library Colby, Kansas and sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. Online condolences: www.baalmannmortuary.com
