Melvin Griggs Nov 5, 2021

Melvin Ray Griggs, age 81 of Clay Center, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House.

He was born on September 22, 1940 in Salina, the son of Merle and Minerva (Armbruster) Griggs.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Clay Center United Methodist Family Life Center. Private family inurnment will be in the Broughton Cemetery.

Memorials have been established to Clay Center Common Ground Ministry and Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
