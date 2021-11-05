Melvin Ray Griggs, age 81 of Clay Center, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House.

He was born on September 22, 1940 in Salina, the son of Merle and Minerva (Armbruster) Griggs.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Clay Center United Methodist Family Life Center. Private family inurnment will be in the Broughton Cemetery.

Memorials have been established to Clay Center Common Ground Ministry and Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.