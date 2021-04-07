Melvin Dale, age 84, passed away Tuesday April 6, 2021 at his home.
Melvin was born May 1, 1936 in Manhattan.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. Saturday April 10, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 3:30p.m. at the funeral home, burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.