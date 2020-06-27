Melissa Filby-Walsh, age 60, of Manhattan, died June 22, 2020.
She was born December 5, 1959, in Manhattan, the daughter of Norman H. and Renee A.
(Stokely) Spurlock.
Melissa graduated from Msgr. Luckey High School in 1978, and then attended Manhattan Area
Vo-Tech and Kansas State University.
She worked for Murdock’s from 1983 to 1990, and then went to work for Century Business
Systems first as a receptionist and then later with accounts receivable and office assistant.
Melissa was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Eagles, Flint Hills Suicide Loss
Survivors Group and the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Group.
She was active in the Manhattan Civic Theatre for many years and enjoyed fishing, camping,
attending music festivals, motorcycle rides and traveling internationally and in the states.
On July 29, 1980, in Manhattan, she was married to Jeff Barton Filby. Jeff preceded her in
death on January 26, 2009. She later married Paul David Walsh on March 16, 2013, in
Manhattan. Paul preceded her in death on April 21, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her
father in 1998, and by two siblings: Mary and Edward “Ted”.
Survivors include her son Jeremy Filby and his wife Amy of Manhattan; her mother Renee
Spurlock of Manhattan; two grandchildren: Jenna and James Filby; four siblings: George
Spurlock (Mary) of Wichita, KS, Ann Elizabeth “Beth” Grimshaw (Chris) of Roswell, GA,
James “Jim” Spurlock (Shelly) of Manhattan, and Christopher Spurlock (Joyce) of Lewisville,
TX.
Cremation is planned. The family will have a Mass of the Christian Burial at Seven Dolors
Catholic Church with Father Kerry Ninemire as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the Sunset
Cemetery in Manhattan. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe for
everyone to attend.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at
Memorial contributions may be made to Flint Hills Suicide Loss Survivors Group, Yellow
Ribbon Suicide Prevention Group or Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Contributions may be left
in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS
66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.