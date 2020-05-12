McKinley Blake, Jr., 76, of Manhattan, KS passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Via Christi Village. Arrangements are currently pending and are entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
