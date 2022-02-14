Maxine M. ”Max” Muir was 90 years old when she passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
Max was born July 31, 1931 in Flush Kansas, the daughter of Isabel and Leo Gareis. She was born and raised on a farm near Flush, KS. It was there she learned about work hard and the love of being outdoors. She attended elementary and high school at Flush and graduated in 1949.
She loved helping people in whatever way she could. And that lead her to pursue a career in nursing. She went to nursing school in Manhattan and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1952. Max went on to work at Nelsons Clinic, Memorial Hospital and finally Irwin Army Community Hospital, at Ft. Riley, where she retired in 1996. She began working the night shift at Memorial Hospital, and found she really enjoyed the shift because it would free her up to take care of her three children.
Max met James R. Muir during her first couple of years of nursing and they were married in Sept 1953. Together they would have three children, Debbie Clayton (Muir), Diane Muir, and David Muir.
After retirement “Max” could not sit still!! She decided to do volunteer work at the grade school at St. George Elementary, where she could keep a close eye on her grandchildren as they grew up. She was an assistant for the kindergarten teachers, helping the kids with anything from their ABCs, addition and subtraction, and for some, even how to tie their own shoes! She was known by students as Mrs. M, as many of the young children could not pronounce her last name. She was well loved by students, and remained close friends with several teachers even at years after she retired from her volunteer work.
She enjoyed pretty flowers, and spent lots of time in her yard mowing and planting gardens until she was in her late 80’s. She would often surprise her family when they come to visit her by showing them the new flower bed she planted in the middle of the harsh Kansas summers. Proving that even well into her golden years, she truly had no idea how to sit still.
Max had 5 grandchildren - Devin Muir, Colbie Clayton, Crystal Clayton, Nichole Clayton, and Kyle Clayton
A celebration of life will be held in the spring. The family has decided to wait until the springtime which was her favorite season!!
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Sunset Cemetery.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.