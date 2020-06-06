Maxine Marie Marker, age 60 of Wamego, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at theGood Samaritan Society.
She was born on April 24, 1960 at the Landstuhl Army Base in Germany, the daughter of Lonnie Max and Carol Marlene (Eaton) Matthews.
Maxine worked at the Leonardville Nursing Home for 33 years, starting as a CNA, working her way up to activities director and then in social services. She enjoyed her dogs, making jewelry, collecting miniatures and smiley faces. She was a great friend and would lend a hand to anyone.
She is survived by one daughter, Miranda Parker and husband Hank of Louisville; one son, J.D. Marker and husband Scott of Junction City; three brothers, Lonnie Matthews and wife Marjorie of Phoenix, Arizona, Robert Matthews of Topeka and Billy Matthews and Debbie of Wichita; three sisters, Waneta Parshall of Wamego, Heather Bergstrom and husband Kevin of Wamego and Debbie McDonald and husband Tony of Riley; seven grandchildren, Alex, Bella, Colton, Michaela, Anthony, Blake and Ravin; two great grandchildren, Sarah and Dom and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Carolyne Canela; her step dad, Ronald Murdock and her step mom, Patricia Murdock.
Cremation is planned with inurnment in the Riley Cemetery on July 18, 2020. The time will be announced by the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home when the date gets closer.
Memorial may be made to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.