Maxine J. Eichem, 85, Louisville, Kansas passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born December 10, 1934 on her family’s farm west of Wamego, the daughter of Theodore H. and Margaret (Brockish) Straub. She attended Rural Elementary School District 82 and graduated from Wamego High School in 1952. Maxine married Lester William Eichem on June 18, 1952.
He preceded Maxine in death on May 12, 2018.
Maxine is survived by two daughters: Vickie Ritchie of McFarland, KS, Martie Baker of Wamego, KS; one sister, Rita Muckenthaler, St. Marys, KS; 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and was also preceded in death by two sons, Wendy and Ted Eichem, two son-in-laws, Charlie Ritchie and Kevin Baker; two brothers, Joseph and Dale Straub; and two sisters, Theola Bearman and Pauline Ellis A Rosary will be recited Friday, October 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., with visitation following the Rosary until 8:30 p.m. at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 31st at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Wamego, with burial to follow in Louisville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Maxine Eichem memorial, which will be designated later, and those may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, 66547. Online condolences may be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.