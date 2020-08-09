Mavis Lusetta Poe, age 101, born September 6, 1918 went to be with her beloved creator/father on March 16, 2020. Mavis is survived by her daughter Paula M. Pierce, granddaughters Debra Athanas and Nada McCullough, grandsons James Mathews and Aaron Mathews, great grandchildren Shenderra Athanas, Samuel Athanas, Shai Buelow, Simone Buelow and Hudson Mathews. Mavis is preceded in death by her husband James T. Poe, beloved daughter Rose Mary Murray and granddaughter, Shelly Mathews. Mavis’ kind, gentle spirit and love for everyone was felt by all that knew and loved her. Her passion was to serve others through her endearing love and patience and the use of her God given talents which included gardening, crocheting and knitting. Mavis drove for the Navy in WWII and was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW 9241. She previously resided in Georgetown California, where she lived with her husband James T. Poe until his passing in 2001. Mavis moved to Topeka KS in 2006 to live with daughter Rose Mary and husband, Frank and was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church. Rose Mary died in 2015. Mavis moved to Manhattan KS in 2018 to live across the street from her daughter Paula and became a member of the First Congregational Church of Christ. All that knew Mavis are much better for it and she will continue to live on in the memories of those that loved her. Memorial Services for Mavis will be held at Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Topeka Kansas on September 5, 2020 at 1pm.
