Maurice Winston Berggren, age 82 of Manhattan, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
He was born on November 12, 1938, in Leonardville, the son of Martin Luther and Agnes Cecilia (Nelson) Berggren. He was the youngest of seven children. He attended Leonardville Grade School and graduated from Leonardville Rural High School. He graduated from Bethany College, majoring in Commercial Art and Art Education and completed his Master’s Degree at Kansas State University.
On December 31, 1960, he married Bonnie Jean Lundquist. She survives of the home.
Maury taught in the Art Department at Manhattan High School for 29 years and owned Berggren’s Studio. He was a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church. He loved working with stained glass and fashioned many stained glass windows for churches and hospitals. Bonnie and he enjoyed traveling the country visiting their children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Bruce Berggren and wife Betty of North Richland Hills, Texas; one daughter, Janice Johnson and husband Paul of North Mankato, Minnesota; two sisters, Norma Coutermarsh and husband Bart of Leonardville and Lylas Schultz of Ellinwood; one sister-in-law, Jacky Berggren of Mitchell, South Dakota; seven grandchildren, Michelle Berggren, Scott Berggren, Kristianna Johnson, Makenna Johnson, Kjersten Johnson, Elizabeth Sawyers, and Alexander Sawyers and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Wendell (Betty) Berggren, Robert (Fern) Berggren, Kenneth (Elaine) Berggren, and Ralph Berggren.
Respect calls may be made from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. January 15, 2021, at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. January 16, 2021 at Walsburg Lutheran Church with Rev. Keith Wiens and Rev. Austin English officiating. Burial following the service in the Walsburg Cemetery.
Due to the current times, a live stream of the service and recording will be available. A link will be provided before the service. The safety of our family and friends are our priority. Virtual attendance is encouraged. Limited seating will be available for the service inside.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Maurice Berggren Memorial Fund to be used for supporting Fine Arts Education. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
