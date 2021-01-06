Maurice Winston Berggren, age 82, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
He was born on November 12, 1938.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on January 16, 2021 at the Walsburg Lutheran Church.
Complete obituary information will be announced later by the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
