Matthew “Rocket” Scot Salsberry, age 21, of Edmond, OK, went to be with Jesus on June 24, 2021, in Cabo San Lucas.
Matthew loved life and was a close friend to so many. He always had a smile, a hug and an encouraging word for anyone he was around. He ended every conversation with “I love you.”
Though he was only 21 years old, he did more in his short life than most people do in a lifetime.
He treasured time with his friends who were like family to him. He loved the ocean, deep-sea fishing, snow skiing, wakeboarding, and enjoyed riding dirt bikes with his dad. His favorite family restaurant was Outback; he loved going there with his mom and dad.
Matthew graduated from Edmond North High School in 2018. He played center on the Edmond Huskies football team. Matthew was attending the University of Central Oklahoma, majoring in Business. He started working at his dad’s forklift business, SS Lift, as a shop boy. He quickly worked his way into the parts department, and through his hard work and determination he became the Parts Manager. He was turning into a great salesman, just like his dad. In the short amount of time he worked at SS Lift, he made a big impact on the family business.
Matthew was born in Oklahoma City at Mercy Hospital to Scot Salsberry and Amy Salsberry (Dobberstein). He was an only child, but had a sister in his Shih Tzu puppy, Macy “May May.”
We will miss our Rocket so much and cannot wait to see him in Heaven someday.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 7 at 10:00am at Crossings Community Church in Edmond, OK. Family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, July 6, at Matthew’s Funeral Home in Edmond, OK. His resting place will be Rosedale Cemetery in Manchester, OK.
“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted.” – Psalm 34:18
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions made in Rocket’s honor to Linemen of the Edmond North Football Team. Checks can be made to “Edmond North Sled Team” with “Rocket’s fund” in the memo (Tanner Roof @ 405-627-1402) and mailed to: Edmond North High School, 215 W Danforth Rd, Edmond, OK 73003
