Matthew Charles Heerman, age 36, died Thursday August 20, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas. He was born October 7, 1983 in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Charles and Diane (Nottingham) Heerman.
Matthew earned three degrees from Kansas State University: as a Bachelors degree with majors in Chemistry and Biochemistry, a Masters in Biochemistry and a Ph.D in Entomology.
After graduation, Matthew completed a three-year assignment as a Research Fellow at the Beltsville, Maryland USDA-ARS facility. Research Gate lists his production of 28 co-authored, peer-reviewed research articles. Further, his work produced one patent, with a second patent accepted. His research centered on honey bee health, pollination, and the U.S. agricultural economy. While in Beltsville he also mentored a Ph.D. intern from Howard University, and advised and guided area high school students’ STEM research projects.
Following his work at Beltsville, Matthew was promoted to Research Molecular Toxicologist at the USDA-ARS in Mission, Texas with a focus on combating ticks in antelope, cattle and deer populations.
Matthew married the love of his life, Bahar Modir in Manhattan, Kansas on May 20, 2015. Bahar is a faculty member in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Texas A&M University- Commerce. Matt and Bahar were two scientists who respected each others careers and had a profound love for each other.
Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Mabel (Johnson) Heerman and Leslie and Barbara (Yocum) Nottingham.
Survivors include wife Bahar, parents Charles and Diane, brother, Eli Heerman of Manhattan, Kansas, and, Father- and Mother-in-law Majid Modir and Behjo Soltani of Tehran, Iran. Matthew is further survived by Uncles David Nottingham, Michael (Patty) Nottingham, Steven (Millie) Nottingham, John (Becky) Nottingham, Paul Nottingham, and Aunts Barbara (Jim) Bopp and Kathy (Jim) Swann, as well as numerous cousins.
There will be a visitation Tuesday, September 22 at 10:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, Kansas. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
