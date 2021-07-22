Matthew C. Troy, age 55, of Ogden, died July 13, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born August 14, 1965, at Fort Riley, the son of John Edward and Carole Florence (Russell) Troy.
Matt graduated from Manhattan High School in in 1983 and then joined Army Active Reserves for three years. Matt then attended Manhattan Area Vo-Tech and graduated in welding.
Matt worked for LG Barcus and Sons as a Construction Superintendent for deep foundations, and worked all over the country for his work.
He was a volunteer for the Volunteer Fire Department in Ogden for more than 20 years. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ogden, Knights of Columbus, Union Local #1290, and a former member of the Ogden American Legion.
Matt was a very proud father, loved to hunt, to smoke all kinds of meat and food on his smoker, and loved all babies and was a baby whisperer.
On August 16, 1997, in Ogden, he was married to Janet Renae Martin. Janet survives of the home. Additional survivors include two children: Matthew Troy and his wife Miranda of Manhattan, and Nicole Cozadd and her husband Rory of Salina, KS; two grandchildren: Ripley and Oliver Cozadd; his mother Carole Troy of Ogden; six siblings: Michael Troy of Manhattan, Martin Troy and his wife Cheri of Las Vegas, NV, Monica Meredith and her husband John of Plattsmouth, NE, Mark Troy and his wife Becky of Jackson, MO, Mary Troy of Ogden, and Melanie McLochlin and her husband John of Plattsmouth, NE; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 23rd, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ogden with Father Ryan McCandless as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday, July 22nd, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. A Parish Vigil will be held at 7:30 P.M. Thursday in the funeral home chapel.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
