Marylyn Skidmore Mickelsen, 91, Manhattan, passed away Monday December 5, 2022 at Stoneybrook Care Center in Manhattan.
Marylyn was born January 5, 1931 in Delta, Utah to parents Evan and Eleanor Lyman Skidmore. She married Ross Mickelsen in Manti, Utah in 1952. They resided in Manhattan for many years. Following the death of Ross in 1976, she married Donald Dean Lundgren in 1989. She was widowed a second time when he died in 1990.
Preceding her in death were; her parents; husbands Ross Mickelsen and Donald Lundgren; brothers, Scott and Gordon; sisters, Emorett, Louise, Nancy, Nona and Julie; grandson-in-law Tracy Sorensen.
Marylyn is survived by children; Sue (David) Rasmussen, Charles Mickelsen, Barbara (Randle) Scott, Scott Mickelsen (Stephanie); Ten Grandchildren, Michael Rasmussen, Nathan (Shelley) Rasmussen, Katie (Martell) Strong, Seth (Jessica) Rasmussen, Justin (Bethany) Scott, Cortney Sorensen, Ben (Camie) Scott, Matt (Meagan) Scott, Riley Mickelsen, Jack Mickelsen and twelve great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Employees of Stoneybrook care center for their care and support.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 12 at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. The family will greet friends at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunrise Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Kansas State University Gardens. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
