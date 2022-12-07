Marylyn Skidmore Mickelsen, 91, Manhattan, passed away Monday December 5, 2022 at Stoneybrook Care Center in Manhattan.

Marylyn was born January 5, 1931 in Delta, Utah to parents Evan and Eleanor Lyman Skidmore. She married Ross Mickelsen in Manti, Utah in 1952. They resided in Manhattan for many years. Following the death of Ross in 1976, she married Donald Dean Lundgren in 1989. She was widowed a second time when he died in 1990.  

