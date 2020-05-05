Mary Yvonne Rice, 83, of White City passed away May 1, 2020 at Morris County Hospital, Council Grove. She was born December 12, 1936 in St. Charles, Missouri to Joe and Lavaun Gieber. She grew up in Ogden, KS and attended Lucky High School in Manhattan, KS. She worked at the PX on Fort Riley where she met and later married William “Bill” Rice. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill, daughter Jamie Schmidt (Tracy), Billy Rice (Annette), and Rusty Rice (Ilona) of White City as well as nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. The White City Senior Center has been chosen as a memorial.
A memorial service is planned for June 2, 2020 at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, Fort Riley.
