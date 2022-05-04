Mary Wineinger May 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Lee Wineinger, age 80, of Chanute formerly of Marion and Hillsboro, KS, passed away on May 2.Visitation will be Saturday, May 7 from 1-3 pm at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro, KS and a graveside service will follow at 4 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Florence, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hillsboro Graveside Marion Cemetery Service Florence Mary Lee Wineinger Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News In-person Catbacker Tour makes official return Manhattan boys’ golf wins 2nd Centennial League title in program history Fajardo strikes out 10 as K-State beats Wichita State 3-1 OUR NEIGHBORS | 4-H program assistant brings non-traditional education to area classrooms Two K-Staters receive Fulbright recognition K-State women hope transfers help outside shooting Top 10 JUCO prospect Nae'qwan Tomlin commits to K-State DNA confirms coyote that attacked 2-year-old is dead Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOfficials announce details for Tuesday's Bridget Everett DayFormer Bob’s Diner owner pleads guilty to two counts of child rapeKyler AldersonRCPD officer stands in for dad of Olathe teen for pre-prom picManhattan Library Association switches location for annual book saleK-State women hope transfers help outside shootingSophomore Wildcat safety announces transferFROM THE PUBLISHER | Insecurity about this food issueHow former K-State tennis standout and her family took in Ukrainian refugeesDorian Finister commits to Tang, K-State Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley Bulletin
