Mary L. (Loucks) Musselman Smith, age 93, passed away peacefully August 3, 2021 at Meadowlark Hills Lyle House in Manhattan, Kansas.
She was born May 22, 1928 in Frankfort Kansas, the daughter of Willie S. and Iva Mae (Robinson) Loucks.
Mary grew up on the family farm 8 miles south of Frankfort. She loved to tell the story how she and her older brothers rode horses to a country school. She graduated from Frankfort High School and went on to graduate from Brown Mackie Business School in Salina.
She married John Musselman Jr. in 1948 and he preceded her in death in 2000. She married a second time in 2002 to Bob L. Smith who preceded her in death in 2020.
Mary loved spending time with her family traveling. She prepared many festive holiday meals that her family always enjoyed. She had a big heart and was always looking for ways to give support to others. She was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church of Manhattan.
Survivors include her son John Musselman III and his wife Alice of Manhattan, a sister Diane Loucks of Topeka, a step-daughter Jan (Smith) Langton of Kenosha, WI., ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Willie Loucks, Joe Loucks, Paul Loucks, Earl Dean Loucks; her two sisters: Iva Mae Loucks, Mabel Ann Loucks; and her step-son Bill Smith.
Arrangements for a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Trinity Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
