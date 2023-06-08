Mary Remus Jun 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Remus, of Manhattan, passed away on June 2, 2023, Manhattan, KS. No services at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News MHS, Rock Creek baseball players compete in high school all-star game CLIFT | "The Machine" is vaguely likable, if not very funny The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday Missouri governor signs ban on transgender health care, school sports THEIR STATE | Boys State provides week of immersive government simulation New bison sculpture planned for Discovery Center K-State's Culpepper, Neighbors invited to national team collegiate camp K-State soccer adds two new players Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Somebody Somewhere' renewed for third seasonManhattan couple opens their youth-focused garden to the public on annual tourRose Hill and KSU walk-on Teagan Cobb "ready" to competeLawrence E. HofmanManhattan Regional Airport on schedule to reopen Sept. 5 following runway projectSharon Lee NelsonMcCain schedule includes Clay Aiken, Buddy Guy and 'Pretty Woman' musical, among othersMassage therapist and nutrition supplement business owner runs for school boardFredrica EverettPolice report for June 5, 2023 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections MHS Graduates May 22, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.