Mary Elizabeth Reese Niedfeldt, 94, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Wells Creek Immanuel Faith Community Church. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. Suggested memorials to the Immanuel Faith Community Church or Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society, in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.campanellastewart.com.
