Mary Machin Hemphill was born November 1, 1942 in Wamego, KS to Ruth Elizabeth Burgess and John W. Machin II. She grew up in Manhattan, attending Bluemont Elementary school and graduating from Manhattan High School in 1960. She was baptized and joined First Baptist Church of Manhattan the same year. She married Steve E. Hemphill in 1962 and together they had two daughters. They later divorced.

Mary began her professional career at R.L. Polk and Company, and later worked as an administrative assistant at Kansas State University. After the birth of her children she became a full time homemaker and also typed papers for international students at KSU. She was a gifted seamstress and artist and her creativity added much beauty to her home. Mary also sold her arts and crafts creations at Kansas craft fairs.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.