Mary Lou Wilson, 92, Wamego, Kansas, passed Friday, April 23, 2021. Survivors include daughters: Marilyn Wilson, Alma, KS and Lou Ellen “Elly” Schroeder, Wamego, KS.
Visitation held Friday, April, 30th, 10:00am, funeral service 11:00am, all at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego.
