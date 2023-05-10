Mary Lou Reich, 94, of Manhattan, KS, formerly of Valley Falls, KS, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Homestead Assisted Living in Manhattan. She was born May 24, 1928 in Topeka, KS, the daughter of Harold W. and Mildred Ellen Fisher.

Mary Lou graduated from Valley Falls High School in 1946; she lived in Valley Falls for many years, remodeling multiple homes, until moving to Manhattan in 2006. She owned and operated Mary Lou’s Fashions from 1966 – 1973, she worked for C.L. Evans Dental Office for 5 years and gave tap lessons all in Valley Falls.

