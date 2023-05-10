Mary Lou Reich, 94, of Manhattan, KS, formerly of Valley Falls, KS, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Homestead Assisted Living in Manhattan. She was born May 24, 1928 in Topeka, KS, the daughter of Harold W. and Mildred Ellen Fisher.
Mary Lou graduated from Valley Falls High School in 1946; she lived in Valley Falls for many years, remodeling multiple homes, until moving to Manhattan in 2006. She owned and operated Mary Lou’s Fashions from 1966 – 1973, she worked for C.L. Evans Dental Office for 5 years and gave tap lessons all in Valley Falls.
She was instrumental in the beginnings of the Valley Falls Grade School. She was a member of Valley Falls United Methodist Church, Keats United Methodist Church, For-get-me-not Ladies Club, member of Grahem Herbers Auxiliary and Jr. Study Club all in Valley Falls.
Mary Lou married Jack W. Reich on October 30, 1946 in Nortonville, KS. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1989. She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Reich on January 3, 1997 and a brother, Kenneth Ratz.
Survivors include her daughter, Melinda Heuertz (Ken) of Manhattan, KS; 2 sons, Pat Reich (Joyce) of Auburn, NE and David Reich. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren
Graveside Service will be 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Gods Storehouse or Valley Falls Food Bank c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
