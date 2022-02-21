Mary Lou Ellis, age 66, of Riley, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born on July 16, 1955, the daughter of Lee Norman and Opal Bernice (Lewis) Kruse.
On July 22, 1972 in Cimarron KS, 6 days after her 17th birthday, she married David Lynn Ellis. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2021.
On January 26, 2022, Mary Lou retired from her job as a Homemaker at the Leonardville Nursing Home. This was more than just a job to her, it was a place where she could use her gifts to bless those around her. Before working at the nursing home she cleaned houses and ran errands for the elderly. She enjoyed meeting the needs of others and her gentle spirit and friendly smile were evident in all that she did.
She was at home while her children were growing up and spent some of those years babysitting for children in the community. Mary Lou was a member of the Manhattan Church of the Nazarene for over 40 years. She spent many years volunteering in the nursery and teaching Sunday school. The children loved her, and she loved telling them about Jesus. Mary Lou dedicated her life to showing others the love of Christ through her quiet trust in His plan for her life. That trust gave way to peace in the midst of trials, and is a great comfort to those she left behind.
She is survived by one son, Brian Ellis and wife Michelle of Olsburg; one daughter, Dayna Robson and husband Andy of Bennington; five grandchildren, Preston and Averie Ellis and Silas, Austin and Sarah Robson; one brother, Al Kruse and wife Marilee of Sterling; one sister, Marsha Hudson of Sterling and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Manhattan with Pastor Jay Bessmer officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Sedalia Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Mary Lou Ellis Memorial Fund to be designated at a later time. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.