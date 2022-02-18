Mary Lou Ellis Feb 18, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Lou Ellis, age 66 of Riley, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.Funeral services are pending with the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Manhattan boys triumph in tight win over Washburn Rural Manhattan girls stifled at Washburn Rural Manhattan man gets life in prison for child sex abuse American cuts summer flights because of delayed Boeing jets Former KSU player Barnett names safeties coach at UTEP Nonprofits reveal $180M of recent MacKenzie Scott donations Skiing for joy, Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal — a halfpipe gold Germany leads in women's Olympic bobsled, USA in 3rd Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman testifies former boyfriend abused her in Manhattan hotelSCHOOL NOTEBOOK | K-State granting sabbatical to 42 faculty membersWamego junior star Hayden Oviatt seeks first state championshipMunsons purchase Brookville Hotel in bankruptcy sale'Ready to go' | New K-State president Richard Linton starts job MondayRiley County reports 74th COVID-related deathWinter storm to impact Manhattan and eastern KS through ThursdayAaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly call it quitsJury finds Illinois man guilty on 5 of 10 counts for abuse of ex-girlfriendDonald M. Marks Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Maintenance Bulletin
